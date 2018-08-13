(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief of General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces MG Chachibaia talks partnership and evolution of Noble Partner

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.13.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Chief of General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Vladimer Chachibaia talks about the importance of exercise Noble Partner and the countries partnership with U.S. Army Europe. (Audio by Spc. William Dickinson, 24th Press Camp Headquarters)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Georgia
    Georgia Army National Guard
    alliance
    partnership
    readiness
    training
    army national guard
    Georgian Armed Forces
    Tbilisi
    1-171st GSAB
    Vaziani
    U S Army Europe
    Strong Europe
    Noble Partner
    USArmyEurope
    NoblePartner
    Norio Training Areas

