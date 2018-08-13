Today's story: Air Force squadrons are reporting positive feedback after Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfeins initiative to revitalize squadrons.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2018 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53362
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105918649.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 August 18 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT