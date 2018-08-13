Date Taken: 08.13.2018 Date Posted: 08.13.2018 10:12 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53355 Filename: 1808/DOD_105917934.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Europe Radio News Update - Best Warrior, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.