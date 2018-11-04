The vision of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard is to ensure a legacy of Airmen who promote the mission, protect the standards, perfect the image and preserve the heritage of the organization
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 21:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53301
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105910920.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN KUNSAN RADIO - HONORGUARD, by SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT