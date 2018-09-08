Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, attended a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, August 8th, in which Lt. Gen. David Berger relinquished command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, to Lt. Gen. Lewis Craparotta.



Also in the Pacific,

The commanding general and sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, Lt. Gen. Eric Smith and Sgt. Maj. Mario Marquez, visited Marines and sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, August 8th, at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. The visit comes before an upcoming deployment for the MEU, which is the Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1918,

The Secretary of the Navy authorized the enlistment of women into the Marine Corps Reserve. One day later, Opha Mae Johnson enlisted at Headquarters Marine Corps, becoming the first woman Marine.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to never drive distracted, we need everyone in the fight!