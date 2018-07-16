(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Incirlik Dorms are your home away from home

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.16.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    AFN Incirlik

    At Incirlik, approximately 600 airmen live in unaccompanied housing. Staff Sergeant Amanda Sampson sat down with Staff Sergeant Alexandrea Smith, an Airman Dorm Leader at Incirlik, to talk about lockouts, and the dorm mayor program.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2018
    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Dorms are your home away from home, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39 CES

