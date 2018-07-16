At Incirlik, approximately 600 airmen live in unaccompanied housing. Staff Sergeant Amanda Sampson sat down with Staff Sergeant Alexandrea Smith, an Airman Dorm Leader at Incirlik, to talk about lockouts, and the dorm mayor program.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 06:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53281
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105907420.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Incirlik Dorms are your home away from home, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT