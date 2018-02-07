On October 1st, 2018, the United States Air Force will switch to the Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform from the Airman Battle Uniform. Airman First Class Alexis Stanley tells us more after sitting down with Chief Master Sergeant Bobby Drayton, the 39th Force Support Squadron Superintendent.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 06:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53275
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105907402.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OCPs set to take over Air Force, by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
