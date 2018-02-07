(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OCPs set to take over Air Force

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.02.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    AFN Incirlik

    On October 1st, 2018, the United States Air Force will switch to the Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform from the Airman Battle Uniform. Airman First Class Alexis Stanley tells us more after sitting down with Chief Master Sergeant Bobby Drayton, the 39th Force Support Squadron Superintendent.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39 FSS

