    20180619 Morning Powerhouse (Live Radio Show)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.19.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Gay 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Live radio show from AFN Iwakuni. It is the Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Jennifer Gay as the host. This is the 0800 to 0900 hour.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2018
    Date Posted: 08.09.2018 01:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:28
    Year 2018
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20180619 Morning Powerhouse (Live Radio Show), by LCpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Iwakuni
    Live Radio Show
    Morning Powerhouse

