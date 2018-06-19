Live radio show from AFN Iwakuni. It is the Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Jennifer Gay as the host. This is the 0800 to 0900 hour.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2018 01:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53256
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105906930.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20180619 Morning Powerhouse (Live Radio Show), by LCpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT