(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SHARP Radio News Story 180409

    SHARP Radio News Story 180409

    JAPAN

    04.09.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Anika Lewis 

    AFN Okinawa

    Sexual harassment and assault are real threats that can happen to anyone at any time, and its crucial to become aware of the warning signs. Lance Corporal Anika Lewis describes how some soldiers learn a different perspective for preventing these incidents.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2018
    Date Posted: 08.08.2018 21:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53248
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105906715.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Radio News Story 180409, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SHARP
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT