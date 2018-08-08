(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 August 18 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, conducted a training sortie for the first time with mostly Air National Guard and Reserve Airmen. Also, more than 300 military members are participating in readiness training Tropic Care Maui 2018.

