The Pillars 44 - The Company We Keep

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about the company we keep. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.