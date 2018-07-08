Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about the company we keep. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2018 12:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53233
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105904234.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:17
|Artist
|Ch Jim Bridgham, Dr. Jerry Walker
|Track #
|44
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, The Pillars 44 - The Company We Keep, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT