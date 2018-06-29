(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: June 29, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: June 29, 2018

    JAPAN

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse Marines rehearse deployment and employment of their organic weapons systems, Secretary Mattis wraps up his tour of the Indo-Pacific and Exercise Hamel U-S Marines and soldiers alongside the Australian Defense Force to simulate liberating a fortified community

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2018
    Date Posted: 08.07.2018 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53199
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105899187.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 29, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Mattis
    Australian Defense Force
    SECDEF
    Exercise Hamel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT