(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines stay hydrated for Force Fitness class (Radio)

    MCAS Iwakuni Marines stay hydrated for Force Fitness class (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.01.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni Radio News story of “MCAS Iwakuni Marines stay hydrated for Force Fitness class (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2018
    Date Posted: 08.07.2018 01:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53182
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105894628.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Marines stay hydrated for Force Fitness class (Radio), by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Hydration
    Physical fitness
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Dehydration
    Workout
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Force Fitness
    Hydration is key

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT