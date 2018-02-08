(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Commanders Open Line Misawa Radio Report 6 Aug 18

    Commanders Open Line Misawa Radio Report 6 Aug 18

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.02.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    Colonel Kirmis and Chief Alsvig talk about important changes to Air Force Policy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2018
    Date Posted: 08.06.2018 01:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53173
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105894298.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanders Open Line Misawa Radio Report 6 Aug 18, by SrA Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Chief
    Colonel
    Misawa
    Airman
    Misawa AB
    Aomori
    Air Force Airmen
    Kirmis
    Alsvig

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT