    43 - Mental and Social Fatigue

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2018

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about mental and social fatigue. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

