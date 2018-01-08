43 - Mental and Social Fatigue

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about mental and social fatigue. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.
Date Taken:
|08.01.2018
Date Posted:
|08.03.2018 12:09
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:20:56
Artist
|Ch Jim Bridgham, Dr. Jerry Walker
Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
