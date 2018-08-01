Air Force Radio News 01 August 2018 B

Today's story: The Air Force has taken steps to accomodate nursing mothers in uniform.
Air Force moms who choose to breastfeed their children are now authorized to wear Air Force Instruction, or AFI approved undershirts in their Airman Battle Uniform or Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform.
