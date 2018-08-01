(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 01 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force has taken steps to accomodate nursing mothers in uniform.
    Air Force moms who choose to breastfeed their children are now authorized to wear Air Force Instruction, or AFI approved undershirts in their Airman Battle Uniform or Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2018
    Date Posted: 08.01.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 August 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nursing
    ABU
    OCP
    AFI
    AFRN
    Air Force Mom
    Air Force Instruction
    Air Force Mother

