    Air Force Radio News 31 July 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana join other units for bilateral training as part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence operations. Also, the Air Force announces the winners of this year's Innkeeper Award for best lodging operations across the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2018
    Date Posted: 07.31.2018 11:00
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 July 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBP
    AFRN
    Innkeeper Award
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

