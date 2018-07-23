(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 23 July 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: During Combat Archer, a part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program, the 1st Fighter Wing from Joint Base Langley-Eustis traveled to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida to get first-hand experience with live fire. Also, Air Mobility Command, or AMC, is accepting applications through August 17th, 2018, for active-duty mobility pilots to pioneer a new aviator technical track program.

