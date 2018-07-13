Date Taken: 07.13.2018 Date Posted: 07.23.2018 13:01 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52972 Filename: 1807/DOD_105850654.mp3 Length: 00:00:15 Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 180713-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.