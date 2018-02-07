Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, commander of Air Education and Training Command, Speaks about the future of AETC and the great things airmen are doing around the command.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2018 15:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52903
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105834832.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:50
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, KeesKast - Ep. 7 - Lt. Gen. Steve Kwast, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT