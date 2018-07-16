Today's story: The KC-46 Pegasus program hit a milestone at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington when they completed of the final flight tests required for first aircraft delivery planned in late October.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2018 12:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52885
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105829057.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 July 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT