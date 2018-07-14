(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio News: The Future of Iraqi Information Operations

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    07.14.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Members from organizations within Iraqi Security Forces, graduated from the VOCALIS Information Operations Training Program in Baghdad, Iraq. Graduates included members from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Iraqi Military Intelligence and Iraqi Ground Forces Command. The graduation, held at IGFC Headquarters, marked the end of a 2-3 week training program for Iraqi
    Security Forces, depending on the course. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commanding General-Air, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General James Kriesel and other key leaders to include Special Advisor for Media Operations to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Sayed Jayashi handed out certificates and spoke with the graduates. (U.S. Army radio news story by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2018
    Date Posted: 07.16.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:28
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
