Radio News: The Future of Iraqi Information Operations

Members from organizations within Iraqi Security Forces, graduated from the VOCALIS Information Operations Training Program in Baghdad, Iraq. Graduates included members from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Iraqi Military Intelligence and Iraqi Ground Forces Command. The graduation, held at IGFC Headquarters, marked the end of a 2-3 week training program for Iraqi

Security Forces, depending on the course. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve Deputy Commanding General-Air, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General James Kriesel and other key leaders to include Special Advisor for Media Operations to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Sayed Jayashi handed out certificates and spoke with the graduates. (U.S. Army radio news story by Sgt. Rodney Roldan)