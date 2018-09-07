(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Canadian soldiers with
    the Royal 22e Regiment conducted live-fire training on Marine Corps Base
    Camp Pendleton as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific, July 6th, 2018.
    RIMPAC provides high-value training for the Marines of the Marine Air-Ground
    Task Force and enhances the critical crisis response capabilities of U.S.
    forces and global partners.

    Also in the Corps,

    Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force
    Southern Command, conducted security cooperation training and engineering
    projects, off the coast of Belize, alongside partner nation military forces
    in Central and South America, July 8th, 2018. The exercise prepares the
    Marines for transporting personnel from ship to shore in the event of a
    natural disaster or humanitarian operation.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go
    to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2018
    Date Posted: 07.09.2018 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52820
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105808733.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Humanitarian operations
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Corps
    Natural Disasters
    Marines
    Training
    MAGTF
    RIMPAC
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific
    Marine Minute
    SPMAGTF-SC
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT