I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Canadian soldiers with

the Royal 22e Regiment conducted live-fire training on Marine Corps Base

Camp Pendleton as a part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific, July 6th, 2018.

RIMPAC provides high-value training for the Marines of the Marine Air-Ground

Task Force and enhances the critical crisis response capabilities of U.S.

forces and global partners.



Also in the Corps,



Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force

Southern Command, conducted security cooperation training and engineering

projects, off the coast of Belize, alongside partner nation military forces

in Central and South America, July 8th, 2018. The exercise prepares the

Marines for transporting personnel from ship to shore in the event of a

natural disaster or humanitarian operation.



