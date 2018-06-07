(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake relinquished duties as the Commanding General of the 3rd Marine Division to Brig. Gen. William Jurney, during a change of command ceremony in Okinawa, Japan, July 6th. Brig. Gen. Jurney had also served as Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 214 participated in the 2018 Arctic Thunder Air Show at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 1st. VMA-214 conducted flybys and hover demonstrations with their AV-8B Harriers during the show.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1941,
    The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing was activated in Quantico, Virginia, before moving to its current location in Okinawa, Japan in 1961. 1st MAW has gone on to earn five Presidential Unit Citations for gallantry in campaigns spanning World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2018
    Date Posted: 07.06.2018 12:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52805
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105803861.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Commanding General
    VMA-214
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Alaska
    Safety
    USMC
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Virginia
    3rd Marine Division
    AV-8B Harrier
    Vietnam War
    Korean War
    DMA
    1941
    1st MAW
    Defense Media Activity
    WWII
    California
    Marine Corps
    World War II
    Marines
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
    MCRD San Diego
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    3rd MARDIV
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    Presidential Unit Citation
    Marine Attack Squadron 214
    Western Recruiting Region
    Marine Corps History
    Distracted Driving
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake
    Brig. Gen William Jurney
    2018 Arctic Thunder Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT