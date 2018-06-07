Marine Minute

Maj. Gen. Craig Timberlake relinquished duties as the Commanding General of the 3rd Marine Division to Brig. Gen. William Jurney, during a change of command ceremony in Okinawa, Japan, July 6th. Brig. Gen. Jurney had also served as Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 214 participated in the 2018 Arctic Thunder Air Show at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 1st. VMA-214 conducted flybys and hover demonstrations with their AV-8B Harriers during the show.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1941,

The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing was activated in Quantico, Virginia, before moving to its current location in Okinawa, Japan in 1961. 1st MAW has gone on to earn five Presidential Unit Citations for gallantry in campaigns spanning World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.



