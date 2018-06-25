Army Medicine - July Health Minute

July is Juvenile Arthritis

Awareness month. Juvenile arthritis also known as JA, affects nearly 300,000 children in the U.S. JA describes many specific autoimmune or inflammatory conditions that can develop in children 16 and under. These conditions share many common symptoms such as joint pain, joint swelling, redness, and warmth. JA can also attack the skin, muscles, eyes, and gastro-intestinal system. With early diagnosis and intervention, remission is possible. Treatment goals include reduction of inflammation, control of pain, and improved quality of life. Treatment involves medication, physical activity, eye care, and healthy eating. If you suspect your child suffers from JA, your pediatrician can help you find a pediatric rheumatologist. Pediatric Rheumatologists are available at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Madigan Army Medical Center, via Tele-Health, and in the Tri-Care Network. Visit the Walter Reed website or for more information. Army Medicine. One Team. One Purpose. Conserving the fighting strength since 1775.