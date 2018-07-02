(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 July 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories: Six passengers lost at sea for six days were rescued by crew members flying a B-52-h Stratofortress, during a Joint Search and Rescue mission in the Pacific Ocean, southwest of Guam. Also, two Afghan female pilots were among the graduates of the 15-month Initial Entry Fixed-Wing School in the Czech Republic last week.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2018
    Date Posted: 07.02.2018 14:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Joint
    SAR
    B-52
    Resolute Support
    AFRN

