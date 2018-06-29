(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 June 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force Aid Society awarded a $1 million grant to the Air Force Enlisted Village for the renovation of the Bob Hope Village Community Center. Also, Air Force officials announced 45 projected Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps detachment commander positions and 104 instructor vacancies are currently available for eligible candidates.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 June 2018 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

