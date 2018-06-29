(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The new KC-46 Pegasus tanker aircraft is scheduled to arrive at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in October. A lot of progress has been made to prepare for the new tanker, including the construction of hangars, and a huge effort by the 22nd Maintenance Group to ensure they're ready to take care of the Pegasus when it becomes operational.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2018
    Date Posted: 06.29.2018 10:37
    AMC
    KC-46
    AFRN
    training summit

