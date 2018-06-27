On this Pacific Pulse Camp Red Cloud’s colors are cased in the Republic Of Korea, U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach tactics in Mongolia and in Hawaii the 25th Infantry Division hosted a team building event with the University of Hawaii’s football team.
|06.27.2018
|06.26.2018 20:08
|Newscasts
|52702
|1806/DOD_105778336.mp3
|00:01:00
|2018
|JP
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
