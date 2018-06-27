(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: June 27, 2018

    JAPAN

    06.27.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse Camp Red Cloud’s colors are cased in the Republic Of Korea, U.S. Air Force pararescuemen teach tactics in Mongolia and in Hawaii the 25th Infantry Division hosted a team building event with the University of Hawaii’s football team.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Camp Red Cloud
    University of Hawaii
    pararescuemen
    Republic Of Korea
    Mongolia
    Khaan Quest 18

