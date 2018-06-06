(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom Fusion Color Run

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.06.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron 

    AFN Humphreys

    The most widely attended color run at Osan Air Base, South Korea. The 2018 Freedom Fusion Color run starts at 10:51 a.m. at Osan's Fitness Center.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2018
    Date Posted: 06.26.2018 02:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52688
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105773408.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Fusion Color Run, by A1C Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

