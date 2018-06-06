The most widely attended color run at Osan Air Base, South Korea. The 2018 Freedom Fusion Color run starts at 10:51 a.m. at Osan's Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2018 02:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52688
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105773408.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Freedom Fusion Color Run, by A1C Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT