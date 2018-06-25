Today's story: An A-29 Super Tucano crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range, north of Holloman Air Force Base, June 22nd. The U.S Navy announced the death of lieutenant Christopher Carey Short.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2018 12:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52671
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105771387.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT