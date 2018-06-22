Today's story:
A new, environmentally friendly fire fighting foam is now in use across the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2018 07:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52653
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105765582.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 June 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT