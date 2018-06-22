Sixty second tier 2 radio spot for AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Grandfather reads bedtime stories from the commadant's reading list to grandchildren.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2018 19:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52644
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105764616.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Lance Cpl. Jennifer Gay
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Commadant's Reading List Tier 2 Radio Spot, by LCpl Jennifer Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
