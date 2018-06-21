(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 June 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories:
    The US Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Australian Defense Force worked together during the Continuous Bomber Presence, or CBP exercise over South- East Queensland, Australia. Also, with fewer Maintainers and C-17 aircraft available, the Air Force gathered partners from around the globe to discuss ways to streamline required scheduled inspections.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2018
    Date Posted: 06.21.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 June 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    RAAF
    USAF
    CBP
    ADF
    AFRN

