The US Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Australian Defense Force worked together during the Continuous Bomber Presence, or CBP exercise over South- East Queensland, Australia. Also, with fewer Maintainers and C-17 aircraft available, the Air Force gathered partners from around the globe to discuss ways to streamline required scheduled inspections.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2018 16:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52638
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105764370.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 June 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
