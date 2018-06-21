Date Taken: 06.21.2018 Date Posted: 06.21.2018 14:32 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52627 Filename: 1806/DOD_105763621.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 6

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - June 21, 2018, by SSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.