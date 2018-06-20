(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 4th Marine Division are currently participating in Integrated Training Exercise 4-18 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. ITX 4-18 is a service level training event which aims to prepare units for combat under the most realistic conditions possible. The Marines are taking advantage of Twentynine Palms’ expansive desert enviornment to replicate conditions they could very well face on a possible future deployment. Sgt. Colin Mankowski, combat engineer with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion, spoke about the importance of the training:

    "It's a good opportunity. It's excellent training. I'm glad, you know, as a Marine Reserve I get to come out here and put my hands on it. We get to see the coordination, how the communication works, and everyone knows their piece of the pie so that we can get through, get to the other side and do what we need to do."

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1946,
    The 2nd Marine Division officially left Japan after fighting in the Pacific Campaign of World War II.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2018
    Date Posted: 06.20.2018 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
