(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 14 June 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 14 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air Force Captains seeking unique learning experiences can now apply for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Captains Prestigious PHD program. Also, the Air Force Reserve Command is expanding the Aviation Bonus, or AVB program to qualifying Air Reserve Technicians, or ARTs to increase Rated-Aircrew retention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2018
    Date Posted: 06.14.2018 15:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52550
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105743582.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 June 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ART
    AFRC
    AFRN
    AVB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT