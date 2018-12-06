(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Nathan Hall and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Southern Command held an opening ceremony, June 11th, at Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras to mark the beginning of the unit's deployment to Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Special Purpose MAGTF will conduct a series of security cooperation training exercises and engineering projects, alongside allied nations in Central and South America in an effort to better secure the U.S. southern borders and enhance relationships with partnering nations in the region.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1948,
    U.S. President Harry Truman signed the Women's Armed Forces Integration Act into law. The Act officially enabled women to serve as permanent members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, and Air Force for the first time in the nation's history.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to never drive distracted, we need everyone in the fight!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2018
    Date Posted: 06.12.2018 15:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Nathan Hall and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

