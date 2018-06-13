(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: June 13, 2018

    JAPAN

    06.12.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    On this Pacific Pulse, Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin train with their Australian and French counterparts, and on Okinawa, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen train to improve casualty care.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Okinawa
    Camp Hansen
    aeromedical evacuation
    Kin Blue
    Croix du Sud
    MRF-D
    18 AES
    Inochi no Onjin
    Marine Rotation Force - Darwin

