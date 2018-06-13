On this Pacific Pulse, Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin train with their Australian and French counterparts, and on Okinawa, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen train to improve casualty care.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2018 02:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52511
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105731465.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 13, 2018, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
