(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 11 June 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 11 June 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The Air Force officially has a new parental leave policy. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright announced on his facebook page that now the Air Force has the most generous parental leave policy in the federal government.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2018
    Date Posted: 06.11.2018 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52500
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105728730.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 June 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    policy
    birth
    adoption
    caregiver
    AFRN
    maternity leave
    parental leave policy
    Military Leave Program
    parental leave

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT