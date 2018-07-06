(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lithuanian U.S. Soldier returns home during Saber Strike 18

    Lithuanian U.S. Soldier returns home during Saber Strike 18

    LITHUANIA

    06.07.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    Defense Media Activity - Europe Africa

    Lithuanian born Army SPC Lukas Natkevicius of the 2nd Cavalry
    Regiment tells us what it's like to be back in his home country. Saber
    Strike 18 is a U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise
    designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2018
    Date Posted: 06.09.2018 14:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52478
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105720494.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian U.S. Soldier returns home during Saber Strike 18, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    Army
    Lithuania
    2CR
    2 Cavalry Regiment
    Saber Strike 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT