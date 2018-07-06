Lithuanian born Army SPC Lukas Natkevicius of the 2nd Cavalry
Regiment tells us what it's like to be back in his home country. Saber
Strike 18 is a U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise
designed to enhance interoperability among allies and regional partners.
This work, Lithuanian U.S. Soldier returns home during Saber Strike 18, by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
