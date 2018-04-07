(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: April 7, 2018

    JAPAN

    04.06.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse seabees are hard at work in Indonesia, Sailors and Mariens aboard USS Wasp bond on the flight deck and a Misawa Airman receives 2018 NCOA Vanguard Award.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 7, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    USS Wasp
    Misawa
    Vanguard Award
    Pacific Pulse

    • LEAVE A COMMENT