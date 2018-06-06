(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games are still underway at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Warrior Games participant, master sergeant Benjamin Seekel talks about how competing in the games help him and other athletes.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warrior games
    AFRN
    warrior games 2018

