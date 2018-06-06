(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Systems Command recently announced that it is improving the way Marines communicate in the field, with a reliable and convenient on-the-move system. The Mobile User Objective System, or MUOS, is a narrowband satellite-communication system that uses commercial cell phone technology to increase access to voice and data communication while on the battlefield. The Marine Corps will be the first service branch to widely deploy the system. Initial fielding for the MUOS is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018, with initial operational capability planned for the first quarter of 2019.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918 during World War I,
    U.S. Marines alongside their U.S Army, British, and French allies launched an attack on enemy German forces at "Hill 142" and at Belleau Wood. The attack led to some of the most violent combat the Corps has ever fought in and proved monumental in securing an Allied victory during the First World War.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; Remember to never drive distracted, we need everyone in the fight!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

