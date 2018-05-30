Gary Joice, the Scuba Program Manager, came to AFN to share safety tips to keep in mind while enjoying the water of Okinawa
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2018 01:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52400
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105707339.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180530-Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT