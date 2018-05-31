(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180531-Radio Newscast

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.31.2018

    Audio by Pfc. Garrison Russell 

    AFN Okinawa

    Technical Sergeant Kristian Johnsen, an Avionics Technician with 225 Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, came into AFN studios to talks about different LGBT events that are happening this June.

    June
    AFN Okinawa
    LGBT
    TSgt Kristian Johnsen
    225 EMXS

