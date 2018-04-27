(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korean Language Classes

    Korean Language Classes

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2018

    Audio by Pvt. Preston Robinson 

    AFN Humphreys

    Area 1 soldiers and their families are invited to attend the Camp Casey Community Activity Center for Korean language classes every Thursday night.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean Language Classes, by PV2 Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

