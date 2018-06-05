Today's stories: Taliban narcotics production and storage facilities in Afghanistan were bombed by a B-1-B Lancer aircraft from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Colorado Air National Guard is supporting Saber Strike 18, a joint multinational exercise in the Baltic region and Poland, by providing F-16 Fighting Falcons to help train with Joint Tactical Air Controllers from about 20 nations.
This work, Air Force Radio News 05 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
