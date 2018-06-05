(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 05 June 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Taliban narcotics production and storage facilities in Afghanistan were bombed by a B-1-B Lancer aircraft from the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The Colorado Air National Guard is supporting Saber Strike 18, a joint multinational exercise in the Baltic region and Poland, by providing F-16 Fighting Falcons to help train with Joint Tactical Air Controllers from about 20 nations.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2018
    Date Posted: 06.05.2018 13:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

