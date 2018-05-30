(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan speaks to Iwakuni Sailors and their families (Audio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.30.2018

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Iwakuni

    Audio from town hall meeting on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Japan, Rear Adm. Gregory Fenton speaks to Sailors and their families on May 30, 2018.

