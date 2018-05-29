ACC Command Chief Frank Batten stops by the show to talk current Air Force Events and answers the real hard hitting questions.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2018 15:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52260
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105686481.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:15
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Reflective Belt Chief Batten Full Interview, by SSgt Levi J Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT